Morgan Stewart Shares a Special Announcement on E! News' Daily Pop

Watch : Morgan Stewart McGraw Gives Update on Baby Grey Oliver

Morgan Stewart is making her highly-anticipated return to Nightly Pop, but saying goodbyE! to Daily Pop.

Back from maternity leave, the longtime host reunited with her fellow E! personalities Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on June 13's show, bringing with her some bittersweet news: "Today is unfortunately going to be my last official day on Daily Pop."

"It was a very hard decision," Morgan continued. "But this time I was pregnant for so long, I want to enjoy the mornings with my babies while they're still babies."

Morgan and her husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Grey Oliver McGraw, on Feb. 17, 2022—almost a year to the day since his big sister, 15-month-old Row Renggli McGraw, was born in 2021.

"I just feel like this time is so short, and I just want to be there to say good morning to my babies," Morgan added before giving a special shout out to Daily Pop's fans. "I've gotten all of your messages and I so appreciate it. I definitely am gonna miss the show. I'm gonna miss you guys. I'm very upset about it. I'm gonna miss the staff and everybody. It's been what, five years?"