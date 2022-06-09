Get Your First Look at Married to Medicine's Shocking Season 9

When the streets talk, the women of Married to Medicine listen.
That's a declaration made by Quad Webb in the trailer for the Bravo series' highly-anticipated nine season, returning July 10. Back as a full-time cast member, she'll be joined by fellow returning stars Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris and Anila Sajja, along with first-timer Audra Frimpong, a descendant of African royalty engaged to Dr. Martin Curry.
Together, they're sure to deliver one of Married to Medicine's most entertaining seasons yet. Why? Because when the show returns, this crew will find themselves venturing outside of Atlanta with a wild trip to Las Vegas, full of casinos, zip-lining, strippers, and more on the books. Perhaps Anila put it best: "Things happen in Vegas!"
And when they're back in their home city, Simone, Jacqueline, Contessa and Heavenly continue to help patients. "I'm not hating my job today," Contessa jokes in the trailer after a hunky guy's check-up. "That's all I can say."
Then there's Quad, who's far from being an empty-nester after her mom and 6-year-old nephew Mason move in. Meanwhile, Anila and her husband, Dr. Kiran, are debating whether to move her parents into their house after the departure of their long-time nanny.
But of course, it wouldn't be a Bravo series without some juicy drama.
"The streets of Atlanta are talking about her sleeping around," Quad tells Anila, though it's not revealed who they're talking about. Simone, meanwhile, has her own rumor to share: Quad's allegedly "slept with one of her contractors."
Those are far from the most shocking moments, though. The trailer also teases Toya struggling in her marriage to her husband, Dr. Eugene. And, Anila is robbed at home.
As their preacher says at the end of the trailer, "The worst is over, and the best is about to come!"
Check out the full trailer here.
Married to Medicine season nine premieres Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Catch up on previous seasons now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)