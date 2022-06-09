Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut at Jennifer Lopez Film Premiere

Watch : Ryan Seacrest - 2019 Golden Globe Awards Glambot

Dim the lights, here we go.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige just reached a milestone in their relationship.

The American Idol host and the model made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix documentary Halftime at the opening night of New York's Tribeca Festival on June 8. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other and posed for pictures before heading in to see the film.

They weren't the only stars in attendance. Robert De Niro, Lin-Manuel Miranda, French Montana, Rosanna Arquette, Tayshia Adams, Joe and Melissa Gorga, Hoda Kotb and of course J.Lo were also among the celebrity guests.

Ryan and Aubrey met last year. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram New Year's Eve alongside a photo of the duo. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

And while the two have appeared on Aubrey's Instagram account and have been spotted on a few joint public outings, they've kept much of their relationship private.