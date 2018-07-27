Rosanna Arquette Reveals She Once Rejected Warren Beatty

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rosanna Arquette, Warren Beatty

Ron Galella/WireImage, Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Rosanna Arquette is sipping and spilling the tea.

As is typical on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, there was some serious dirt divulged on Thursday night's episode when Arquette joined Laverne Coxfor a round of questioning from the late-night host. 

One fan called in inquiring about Arquette's love life, wondering if there had been a Hollywood heartthrob who asked her out back in the day that she turned down and who. The answer? One of the most famous heartthrobs of all time. 

"Warren Beatty," Arquette answered before taking a casual sip of her drink. 

Curious, Cox asked the question on everyone's mind: why?

"He's very handsome, beautiful, but it just didn't feel like it was for me," the star explained. "That was in the old, old days."

Photos

Hollywood's Long-Term Couples

Beatty famously dated iconic women like MadonnaJoan CollinsDiane Keatonand Julie Christie before marrying Annette Beningin 1992 and welcoming four children together. 

"[He's] married to the greatest, Annette, and very happy," Arquette added. 

During the evening chat, the Desperately Seeking Susan star was also asked if there were ever "sparks" between her and Paul McCartney, who she was linked to in 2007. According to the star, they were just friends. 

"We were great friends during a painful time for both of us," she responded, noting that he was going through a divorce at the time. Cox expressed her doubt, quipping, "That means you had sex."

However, the actress seemed adamant that they were friends. 

"I really love his wife Nancy [Shevell]," Arquette added. "I love the family and they're all wonderful."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Rumors , Watch What Happens Live , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

How Jennifer Lopez Tamed Alex Rodriguez: From Serial Star Dater to MVP of Her Heart

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are "Exclusively" Back Together: What's Different This Time

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 2 Months After Royal Wedding

Khloe Kardashian's Relationship Drama Continues

Heidi Klum Is Unfazed by Age Gap With Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.