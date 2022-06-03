Nick Cannon Defends His Parenting Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

In an interview with Men’s Health, Nick Cannon defended his non-traditional way of raising a family. Read what the soon-to-be father of eight had to say below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jun 03, 2022 7:02 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesNick CannonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child

Nick Cannon is doing what works best for him and his family.

During a conversation with Men's Health published June 3, the Wild ‘N Out host—who is currently expecting baby No. 8, his first with model Brie Tiesi—defended the way his nontraditional family works.

"I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting," he told the publication. "It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

Cannon, 41, is dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and daughter Powerful Queen, 17 months, and son Golden, 5, with Brittany Bell. He also fathered Zen with Alyssa Scott, however, the 5-month-old died in December after suffering from a rare form of brain cancer

photos
A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

Last month, Cannon exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that he was making plans to stop expanding his family. "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he said May 17. "I ain't looking to populate the earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

Nick Talk Productions

Trending Stories

1

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

2

Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Weighs in on SYTYCD Situation

3

Vivica A. Fox Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Comments on Oscars Slap

And the Masked Singer host doesn't let his hectic schedule stop him from seeing his children. He told Men's Health that he makes it a priority to spend time with all of his kids, adding that he is "probably engaged" more than the "average adult can be."

"If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff," he shared. "And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up. All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

2

Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Weighs in on SYTYCD Situation

3

Vivica A. Fox Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Comments on Oscars Slap

4
Exclusive

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Dom Fenison

5

Kim Kardashian Responds to Met Gala Weight Loss Criticism