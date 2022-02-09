Kevin Hart Defends Nick Cannon Being a "Fertile Myrtle"

Watch : Kevin Hart's HILARIOUS Nickname for Nick Cannon

Only Kevin Hart could give his friend the nickname "Fertile Myrtle" before turning around and defending him.

The comedian hilariously revealed the moniker for Nick Cannon during E! News' Daily Pop, referencing Cannon's innate ability to—err—grow his family, as he's currently expecting his eighth child.

"I don't even call him Nick anymore," Hart told E!'s Justin Sylvester while sitting alongside Cannon and Nelly.

"What do you call him?" the Daily Pop host asked, to which Hart responded, "Myrtle. Fertile Myrtle."

The jabs didn't stop there, either. The group's fellow Real Husbands of Hollywood stars Duane Martin, Boris Kodjoe and Robin Thicke later joined in on the fun, with Martin joking, "Don't shake Nick's hand."

"You give him a hug," added the actor, "Twins!"

However, when it came down to it, Hart said that people "need to stop looking for explanations for a life that doesn't pertain to them."