Zendaya's Birthday Tribute to Tom Holland Will Make You Feel Euphoric

You'll want to swing on over to read Zendaya's sweet tribute to Tom Holland in honor of his 26th birthday and see the amazing photo of the Spider-Man co-stars and couple.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 01, 2022 4:52 PMTags
Can you think of a more marvel-ous birthday tribute?

Zendaya celebrated her boyfriend Tom Holland's 26th birthday on June 1 with a super message on Instagram. Sharing a never-before-seen photo of the couple, the actress, 25, wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3." 

All together now: Awwwww! 

This isn't the first time Zendaya and Tom have shown each other some love on the 'gram. The Euphoria star expressed how proud she was of "my Spider-Man" ahead of the release of their 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. And Tom celebrated "an incredible achievement for the most incredible person" when Zendaya received the Fashion Icon honor at that year's CFDA Awards.  

Of course, they support each other off the web, too. Whether they're attending red carpet events together or enjoying romantic date nights, the two continue to make fans swoon. 

Still, Tom and Zendaya typically call on the superpower of invisibility when it comes to their romance. They sparked dating rumors for years, but insisted they were just friends—until they were photographed kissing in a car last summer.

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's NYC Outing

"When you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya said in an interview for GQ's November issue. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

The couple have shared several sweet moments both on and off screen. Look back at a few from over the years below.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

Zendaya, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The actors speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home Kiss

The two kiss in a scene from the 2021 sequel.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 sequel, as seen in a trailer.

Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 movie, the third film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The two appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
October 2018: All Smiles

The two enjoy a lunch break.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
September 2018: Italian Job

The two arrive in Venice, Italy to film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
June 2017: Promoting in London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Tom's native U.K.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars attend the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

