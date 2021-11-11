Tom Holland Praises “Incredible” Zendaya in Sweet CFDA Awards Tribute

Watch : Zendaya Reveals What She ADMIRES About BF Tom Holland

Tom Holland's Zendaya stan account got another sweet update!

The Spider-Man star sang his love's praises on Thursday, Nov. 11, after she and designer Law Roach were honored at the CFDA Awards in New York City. "Naa stop it [heart eye emoji]," he wrote next to a pic of Zendaya from the evening. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

Tom's post and heart eye emojis were much deserved as Zendaya, 25, made history as the youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner during the celebration. The Malcolm and Marie star stunned in a custom red Vera Wang design for the occasion.

If there's one thing fans know about the 25-year-old actor, he's going to support his lady. Ahead of the premiere of Zendaya's latest film, Dune, the pair let social media in on their private relationship with a flirty little Instagram exchange.