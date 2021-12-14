E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
Zendaya Glamorously Channels Spider-Man at No Way Home Premiere

As always, Zendaya brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. To see her dazzling themed look—mask included—keep reading.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 14, 2021 2:58 PMTags
FashionMoviesRed CarpetCelebritiesZendayaTom Holland
Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Move over, Spider-Man—there's a new woman for the job and her name is Zendaya

If there's ever a star to understand the assignment on the red carpet, it's the 25-year-old actress. She added yet another unforgettable look to her fashion arsenal on Monday, Dec. 13 when she stepped out on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, co-starring her on and off-screen leading man, Tom Holland. And while Tom is usually the one sporting a face mask and hanging from spider webs, it was Zendaya who took the reins on the red carpet. 

The Euphoria star turned heads in a custom Valentino gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and all-over spider web embroidery, and accessorized with Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels. She took the themed look one step further by donning a matching mask, which concealed the top half of her face. 

Nevertheless, there was no mistaking the fashionista for anyone else. Still, she wasn't the only guest who was dressed to impress on the movie's big night. 

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Pics

For more star sightings from the premiere, just keep scrolling! 

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Zendaya

MJ? More like Spider-Woman!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Tom Holland

Look, it's Spider-Man himself. The actor donned a custom Prada suit for his big night. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Marisa Tomei

The Oscar winner dazzled on the red carpet in a gold column gown. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Storm Reid

The actress was the epitome of chic in a Courrèges jumpsuit. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star showed support for his Marvel colleagues at the premiere. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jamie Foxx

The actor shined like a star in a silver metallic suit. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Corinne Foxx

The actress was a supportive daughter at dad Jamie Foxx's movie premiere. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Shahidah Omar & J.B. Smoove

The husband and wife were a picture-perfect couple on the red carpet. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Frankie Grande

The performer was prepared with Spider-Man's signature pose on the red carpet. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Tia Mowry

The actress sported red eyeshadow in honor of Spider-Man. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Sasha Banks

The wrestling pro rocked the color of the night: red!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Madison Beer

The singer struck a pose in a maroon mini at the premiere. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Alexis Ren

The Dancing With the Stars alum sported a cut-out little black dress at the star-studded event. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jeffree Star

The beauty guru sparkled on the red carpet in a sequin look. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Sophie Hunter & Benedict Cumberbatch

The premiere doubled as a chic date night for the parents of three. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Benedict Wong

The star looked dapper in a three-piece suit as he posed for photographers on the red carpet. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
J.K. Simmons

The actor, who reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson, donned a gray suit and hat for the occasion. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jared Leto

The House of Gucci star sported Spider-Man's signature color on the red carpet. 

