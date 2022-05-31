Dream Kardashian Proves She's Already a Budding Baker in Adorable New Video

Blac Chyna posted a video of her baking peach cobbler with her and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian. Watch the adorable cooking clip here.

By Elyse Dupre May 31, 2022 2:38 PMTags
CelebritiesRob KardashianBlac ChynaDream Kardashian
Watch: Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

Model, beauty mogul, momager, lifestyle guru and now…chef? Yes, the Kardashian-Jenner family may be expanding their empire thanks to Dream Kardashian.

With help from mom Blac Chyna, the 5-year-old whipped together a tasty looking peach cobbler, which was documented in a May 30 Instagram video. After Dream listed off the ingredients, she helped pour them all into a dish and mix everything together. Although, Chyna did have to remind her and Rob Kardashian's daughter not to eat the cake mix. Hey, we've all been there. 

Though the final dessert looked delicious, it was Dream's maturity that got fans talking. "BabyGirl is growing up so fast Chyna," one follower wrote. "Too gorgeous." Added another, "Awwww Dreamie Getting Sooo Big."

The mother-daughter moment shared online comes about a month after a verdict was reached in Chyna's defamation lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner

photos
Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday Party

Filed in 2017, Chyna accused them of being behind the cancellation of her and Rob's show Rob & Chyna. Though the jury found that the family did not unjustly harm Chyna's career, her lawyer told reporters she plans to appeal the decision.

 

Trending Stories

1

Tom Hanks Is Unrecognizable in Pinocchio Teaser Trailer

2

Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney Dead at 25

3

Watch Dream Kardashian Prove She's Already a Budding Baker

To see more adorable photos of Dream from over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
Baking Peach Cobbler

Blac Chyna posted a video of her and her daughter baking some peach cobbler in May 2022.

Instagram
Love From Aunt KoKo

Khloe shared this sweet selfie on Nov. 11 following Dream's Barbie birthday party thrown by Rob.

Instagram
Barbie Girl

Rocking a pink and silver Barbie ensemble, Dream adorably posed in the giant photo-op while celebrating her fifth birthday.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Hanks Is Unrecognizable in Pinocchio Teaser Trailer

2

Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney Dead at 25

3

Watch Dream Kardashian Prove She's Already a Budding Baker

4

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Glimpse Into Daughter Ruby's Cosplay Wedding

5

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Addresses Will Byers' Sexuality