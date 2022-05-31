Dream Kardashian Proves She's Already a Budding Baker in Adorable New Video

Watch : Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

Model, beauty mogul, momager, lifestyle guru and now…chef? Yes, the Kardashian-Jenner family may be expanding their empire thanks to Dream Kardashian.

With help from mom Blac Chyna, the 5-year-old whipped together a tasty looking peach cobbler, which was documented in a May 30 Instagram video. After Dream listed off the ingredients, she helped pour them all into a dish and mix everything together. Although, Chyna did have to remind her and Rob Kardashian's daughter not to eat the cake mix. Hey, we've all been there.

Though the final dessert looked delicious, it was Dream's maturity that got fans talking. "BabyGirl is growing up so fast Chyna," one follower wrote. "Too gorgeous." Added another, "Awwww Dreamie Getting Sooo Big."

The mother-daughter moment shared online comes about a month after a verdict was reached in Chyna's defamation lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.