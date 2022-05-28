Hilary Duff Reveals Her Son Luca's Sweet First Words for Baby Sister Mae

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover

The sweetest siblings.

Hilary Duff shared just how excited her kids Luca Comrie, 10, and Banks Violet Blair, 3, were to meet their little sister Mae James Blair, who the 34-year-old welcomed into the world in March 2021 via an at-home water birth with the support of husband Matthew Koma.

"Mae got out so fast they managed to get in when their little sister was already in my arms," she told Grazia of her baby's delivery, in comments posted May 26. "It was a very sweet moment. Luca then came to sit next to me and Mae and said, "Mom, we should sing happy birthday to her. It's her birthday."

The Lizzie McGuire alum opened up about her unique birthing plan saying that she liked to "challenge" herself and wanted to face something that "scared" her.

"A friend of mine had decided to give birth at home, and as soon as she told me, I was speechless," she shared. "I didn't think it was doable. With Luca, I had the classic natural birth in the hospital with all the necessary medicines. So, I started doing research, watching documentaries."