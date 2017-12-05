Hilary Duffis a big believer in second (and sometimes third) chances.

The Younger star confirmed her and ex-boyfriend Matthew Koma's recent reconciliation during an appearance on The Talk, saying she totally understands why Selena Gomez got back together with Justin Bieber.

"It's going so great," Hilary gushed about their relationship. "I mean, this is the third time that we've dated and I think that what [Gomez] says has so much merit to it."

She continued, "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" (E! News confirmed in October that Hilary and Matthew were giving it another shot five months after their first split and three moths after her brief fling with Ely Sandvik.)