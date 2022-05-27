Josh Duggar’s Sister Jill Duggar Speaks Out About "Justice" After His Prison Sentencing

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.
After Josh Duggar received a sentence of 151 months in prison for receiving child pornography, Josh's sister Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, have given their thoughts on his sentencing.
In a post published to the Dillards' family blog on May 26, the couple shared that they are "neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence," but "thankful it's finally over."
They continued, "The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity."
Jill and Derick, who married in 2014, went on to say that they feel Josh had not been held accountable for what they described as "dangerous pattern of behavior" up until now.
"It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again," their message read. "Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend."
The pair added, "We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can."
On May 25, Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court sentenced Josh, 34, to almost 12-and-a-half years in prison, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The former 19 Kids and Counting star was also fined $10,000.
Once out of prison, Josh will be placed on 20 years of supervised release. During that time, he is ordered to partake in a sex offender treatment program and is banned from having contact with minors without supervision, as well as using a computer or any device with internet without approval, per the documents.
Josh—who shares kids Mackynzie, 12; Michael, 10; Marcus, 8; Meredith, 6; Mason, 4; and Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months with his wife, Anna Duggar—was arrested in April 2021 after being accused of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in 2019, according to an indictment obtained by E! News at the time.
He pled not guilty to both charges, though he was convicted of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December after a six-day trial in Arkansas. His possession charge was dismissed by a judge hours before his sentencing.
The most recent case is not the first time Josh has been accused of criminal behavior. In 2015, an expunged 2006 police report came to light that alleged Josh had molested five females. Though, Josh was never charged with any crimes, Josh's parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Duggar, said that four of the girls were their daughters, including Jessa Duggar and Jill, during an interview with Fox's Megyn Kelly.
During the 2015 sit-down, Jessa and Jill spoke about the emotional turmoil of having the police report make headlines. "I was in tears," Jill said. "I couldn't believe what was going on."
This week, other members of the Duggar family also spoke out after learning the TLC alum's fate behind bars. Josh's cousin, Amy King, shared her reaction in an Instagram video on May 25.
"I know him getting the maximum sentence wasn't going to be the easiest to prove since it's his first offense in the judge's eyes, which I hate," she said. "But at the same time, he cannot have his computer. He cannot hurt, exploit other children and, when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised."