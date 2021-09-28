Josh Duggar and Pregnant Wife Anna Seen for the First Time Since His Arrest on Child Porn Charges

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Anna Duggar is standing by her husband Josh Duggar amid his child pornography charges, as the couple was seen holding hands while leaving an Arkansas courthouse on Monday, Sept. 27.

The appearance marked the first time they have been spotted in public since Josh was arrested in April on charges of receiving and possessing material that depicted children being sexually abused.

Anna, who revealed she's expecting a baby girl just days before Josh's arrest, showed off her growing baby bump in a flowing blush pink dress for their court date.

Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail in May. The former 19 Kids and Counting star and his lawyer have made five motions to dismiss or suppress evidence in the case.

However, Josh's team faced a setback after a judge denied four of the motions on Sept. 27, including motions to suppress statements and photographs of Josh's hands and feet while in custody, according to the minutes obtained by E! News.

The judge also denied motions to dismiss for the government's failure to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence and for violations of appointments, after Josh's attorney argued that two acting secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were not properly appointed. A fifth motion has not yet been ruled on.