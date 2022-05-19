Brittany and Jason Aldean’s 4-Year-Old Son Sent to Emergency Room After Falling at Pool

Watch : Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa's Son Undergoes EMERGENCY Surgery

Brittany and Jason Aldean just experienced a scary parenting first.

In an Instagram Story shared by Brittany on May 17, viewers learned that her 4-year-old son Memphis Aldean Williams took his first trip to the E.R.

"Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool.. two stitches under his chin and our first official trip to the E.R.," she wrote alongside a photo of Memphis flashing a thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed with an iPad and popcorn.

Brittany continued her post by thanking the "great nurses" and "one awesome doc" who cared for her son.

As for how Memphis is doing post the stitches scare? Brittany assured followers, "He's doing great… mama's heart, not so much."

Jason also took to social media to share the news by adding a photo of Memphis on his Story.

"Lil man had his first trip to the ER today," Jason wrote. "Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin."