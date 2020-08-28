Jason Aldean Reveals How His Family Made Summer "Special" During Quarantine

This summer is a season Jason Aldean won't soon forget.

Like so many performers, the country music artist had big plans to hit the road for a headlining tour across the country. But once the Coronavirus pandemic put a pause on live events, Jason still wanted to make it a summer to remember.

With help from wife Brittany Aldean, the proud father of four was able to do just that.

"This summer at the beach with the family was really cool," Jason exclusively shared with E! News. "We've just been trying to figure out how to make things special for the kids during a really hard year. It has made for some really memorable times together."

In fact, all of the family time has been one of the biggest positives of the quarantine for the country singer.

"I'm constantly on the road in the summer so to have a chance to sit back and watch the kids grow has been something I've never had like this before," Jason shared.