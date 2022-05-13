Machine Gun Kelly Shares the Funny Story of How a Text From Megan Fox Inspired His New Movie

Sometimes texts get lost in translation.
Machine Gun Kelly shared the funny story of how his musical muse and fiancée Megan Fox inspired his new movie Good Mourning exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop. The film follows Kelly as actor London Clash, whose world gets turned upside down by a confusing breakup text from his girlfriend.
"I just looked at my phone and was so confused by a text that was sent by my now-fiancée," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's red carpet premiere. "I asked everyone for relationship advice that was not in relationships. And I was like, ‘I think all this is terrible,' and it led me down a really bad road."
At the end of the day, it was all one big misunderstanding. "And then me and Megan talked. She was like, ‘All of this is in your head. What are you talking about?'" said Kelly. "And then I was like, ‘Oh, well I wrote this movie, so…'"
Not only did Fox save Kelly in real life, but she did so onscreen as well, along with Good Mourning's other female characters.
"It seems like the women are saving the boys' ass over and over again in the film, which is what I love," said Kelly, "and it feels like that's so real in real life, too."
Speaking of backsides, the musician gets a little cheeky in the new film, much to his own embarrassment.
"Guys, I have no ass," Kelly said into E! News' camera of showing his bare butt in the film. "It makes me very sad to watch it on screen, but I did that for you. So, I hope that you laugh at my lack of ass."
The "Emo Girl" singer's directorial debut is full of famous faces, including Becky G, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, and his real-life "homie" Pete Davidson.
"He cracks me up," Kelly said about the SNL star. "I feel like I laugh with him all the time behind the scenes, and then on the scenes is even worse because I can't do my job because I'm too busy laughing."
Also on the red carpet was Kelly's co-star and co-director Mod Sun. After popping the question to girlfriend Avril Lavigne in April 2022, the pop-punk singer told E! News that wedding planning so far has been far from complicated.
"It's going to be very extravagant," said Sun about their upcoming nuptials. "We just had an engagement party that was all Paris-themed. I didn't know you had engagement parties. She's tremendous and she's like over the top with everything. Like I said, she's a princess, and she's gonna get like exactly what she wants."
Check out the full interview in the clip above.
Good Mourning premieres in theaters and on video-on-demand May 20.