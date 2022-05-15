Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Garrett Hedlund and an MTV reality star showed off the results of their hard work in the gym, while Chris Evans and Kit Harington both said goodbye to their facial hair.

By Tierney Bricker May 15, 2022 10:00 AMTags
The stars are getting ready for summer.

Garrett Hedlund showed off the impressive results of his fitness journey this week, posting a selfie on social media explaining his decision to take his training to the next level. And The Challenge: All Stars' Syrus Yarbrough is also opening up about his 60-pound weight loss, revealing in an exclusive interview with E! News why he chose to get into the best shape of his life at 50.

Plus, Sofia Richie went blonder than ever, Kit Harington stepped out without his signature Game of Thrones beard and Chris Evans said goodbye to his facial hair, causing fans to swoon over his new clean-shaven look. 

Finally, Chaney Jones debuted a new tattoo dedicated to Kanye "Ye" West and a Real Housewives alum was firing back at negative comments she received online after announcing that she got a neck lift. Hey, at least she kept it real.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Chris Evans

Now that's America's face.

The Captain America star showed off his new clean-shaven look on Instagram May 5 after saying goodbye to the mustache he was sporting for an upcoming movie, The Gray Man. (He plays a villainous CIA agent opposite Ryan Gosling.)

"Before and after," the 40-year-old captioned two selfies, one of him with a mustache and in a NASA ball cap, the other revealing his facial hair-free face.

Instragram/Syrus Yarbrough
Syrus Yarbrough

Twenty-five years after The Real World: Boston, this reality TV star is fitter than ever.

The Challenge: All Stars fans noticed Yarbrough's shocking fitness transformation when they tuned into the May 11 season three premiere. Later, the 50-year-old opened up about his 60-pound weight loss in an interview with E! News.

"I feel completely reinvigorated. Honestly, every day is my birthday now," Yarbrough said. "It's amazing being back with the spotlight on me and get out there and show the world my natural life progression. It's a different kind of feeling when you are 50 years old and you still have the opportunity to get out there and compete."

In addition to adopting the ketogenic diet and cutting alcohol and sugar from his diet, Yarbrough strives to hit 20 miles a day, whether on a bike, the elliptical or running. As for his decision to get healthier? That came after his doctor told him he had high blood pressure.

"I felt great and that was one of the factors to push it further," Yarbrough recalled. "I was already going down the road, but after that I was like, 'Look, no, no way. This changes tomorrow.' And I just put into place everything I needed to do get that back in order. Here I am now, feeling better and healthier than ever."

To hear more about Yarbrough's journey, check out the rest of E! News' chat with The Real World alum here.

Instagram
Garrett Hedlund

Looking for some fitspo? The Country Strong star has you covered.

Hedlund shared the results of his fitness journey on his Instagram Stories May 11, posting a gym selfie that showed off his chiseled six-pack and bulging biceps.

The 37-year-old's impressive transformation wasn't in preparation for an upcoming role, but seemingly made for a more personal reason, with Hedlund captioning the snap, "When asked what you're training for...? And you say... for life."

That same day, Hedlund announced he was joining the cast of Sylvester Stallone's Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, writing on Instagram, "Cats outta the bag, eh? Dream Team. I love this Group SO DAMN MUCH." 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kit Harington

Jon Snow, is that you?!

Harington looked unrecognizable when he stepped out with a clean-shaven face at the May 11 premiere of his wife Rose Leslie's new HBO series, The Time Traveler's Life

The 35-year-old is known for the beard he sported during his eight-season run on Game of Thrones, though he did surprise fans when he hosted Saturday Night Live without his signature facial hair in 2019. 

Instagram/Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

Blonder for the summer.

Just one month after ditching her brunette hair in favor of lighter locks, Richie revealed May 10 that she went even blonder. The 23-year-old model showed off her new look in a selfie she snapped in her car, simply captioning the photo with a white heart.

Richie's new hue comes two weeks after she got engaged to her music executive boyfriend Elliot Grange, so maybe we will see a blonde bride in the future.

Instagam/Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is keeping it real about her recent surgery.

Mellencamp revealed on May 9 that she got a neck lift, explaining that she has always been "insecure" about her profile, leading her to make the decision to go under the knife.

Days later, the 40-year-old shared a selfie showing off the results and thanking Dr. Sarmela Sunder, writing, "not only are you an incredible surgeon but you made me laugh, feel safe and I trusted you...which was a huge factor for me."

After one of her followers criticized her for getting plastic surgery, Mellencamp defended herself in the comments.

"I am being transparent with my journey," she fired back. "Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That's not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow."

Instagram
Chaney Jones

A permanent display of affection.

The 24-year-old model, who has been linked to Kanye West, debuted what appears to be a new tattoo reading, "ye," the rapper's legal name since October. Fans first spotted the ink on Jones' left wrist in a photo she posted on her Instagram Story May 12, several weeks after the paid were first seen out together.

