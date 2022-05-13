You Have to See Kit Harington Without His Signature Beard

Watch : Kit Harington Reveals Fondest "Game of Thrones" Memory

We wonder what Jon Snow would think of Kit Harington's freshly shaved face.

The actor is known for sporting a mustache and beard, so fans were surprised when he appeared sans facial hair at the New York premiere of The Time Traveler's Wife on May 11. Harington attended the event with his wife and fellow Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie, who stars in the new HBO adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel.

This isn't the first time Harington has embraced a naked face. In fact, he's gone beardless a few times over the years, including in 2019 when he hosted Saturday Night Live and joked, "This is more a kind of prepubescent Jon Snow."

But it's not just his whiskers that make admirers bend the knee. Harington's long locks have often made fans swoon. He once revealed his GOT contract required him to keep it long. "I'm just not allowed to cut it," he told Kelly Ripa on LIVE in 2014. "And I didn't realize this until recently. I wanted to cut it. You know, I've had long hair for ages and they were like, 'No, no, no, that won't be happening.'"