Garrett Hedlund Shows Off Abs in Shirtless Gym Selfie

Garrett Hedlund doesn't need an excuse to hit the gym.
The The United States vs. Billie Holiday actor posted his latest gym selfie to his Instagram Story on May 11, showing off his chiseled abs and arms. He set the record straight on the transformation by sharing that he doesn't need a role, event or specific reason to stay fit.
Over the jaw-dropping photo, he wrote, "When asked what you're training for...? And you say... for life."
When Garrett isn't lifting weights, he's auditing and booking roles in Hollywood. He announced on May 11 that he will be joining the cast of Sylvester Stallone's Paramount+ series, Tulsa King. He posted the news on Instagram, writing, "Cats outta the bag, eh? Dream Team. I love this Group SO DAMN MUCH."
He also spread the love to his family in recent days. The 37-year-old wrote a handwritten note for Mother's Day to his ex Emma Roberts, with whom he shares 17-month-old son Rhodes Robert Hedlund.
"You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts," he wrote in a May 8 post, "amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night."
E! News reported in January that Emma and Garrett went separate ways, just after celebrating their baby boy's first birthday. A source exclusively told E! News at the time, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son." Neither Emma nor Garrett have publicly commented on their dynamic, which is understandable considering the actresses' dedication to keeping her private life just that.
While Garrett's relationship with Emma has been kept off social media, he is always down to keep fans updated on his life with Rhodes. In March, he shared sweet photos after taking his son to the zoo, captioning a photo of them checking out the flamingos, "Me and my best buddy @thezoo."
Maybe when Rhodes gets older, Garrett will have himself a little gym buddy, too.