Find Out if Vanderpump Rules Is Coming Back for Season 10

We finally know the fate of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.
After months of speculation, spin-off rumors, and cast drama, Bravo announced on May 12 that the hit reality series will return for it's landmark 10th season.
So much has happened in the Vanderpump universe since the show's season nine reunion in January 2022. For starters, stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got divorced in March after being together for over a decade. On top of that, Lala Kent chose to excommunicate Schwartz after he hung out with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
Additionally, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies revealed their wedding date is just around the corner, Lisa Vanderpump opened up a new restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, in April, and alum Stassi Schroeder discussed being fired from the show in her new book Off With My Head, all while rumors of a potential spin-off titled Vanderpump Valley have swirled around the Internet.
Other Bravo series such as Project Runway, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Summer House, Winter House, Family Karma, Below Deck, and Below Deck Mediterranean also received renewals.
The Real Housewives of Orange County, New Jersey, New York City, Potomac, and Salt Lake City will also return, along with Top Chef for its 20th season.
Check out if more of your favorite TV shows will return for the 2022-2023 season in the gallery below.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)