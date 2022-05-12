Find Out if Vanderpump Rules Is Coming Back for Season 10

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney BREAK UP!

We finally know the fate of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.

After months of speculation, spin-off rumors, and cast drama, Bravo announced on May 12 that the hit reality series will return for it's landmark 10th season.

So much has happened in the Vanderpump universe since the show's season nine reunion in January 2022. For starters, stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got divorced in March after being together for over a decade. On top of that, Lala Kent chose to excommunicate Schwartz after he hung out with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

Additionally, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies revealed their wedding date is just around the corner, Lisa Vanderpump opened up a new restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, in April, and alum Stassi Schroeder discussed being fired from the show in her new book Off With My Head, all while rumors of a potential spin-off titled Vanderpump Valley have swirled around the Internet.