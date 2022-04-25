Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Those Vanderpump Valley Spin-Off Rumors

Lisa Vanderpump knows all, including whether the Vanderpump Rules spin-off rumors are true.
The Bravo star revealed whether the rumored Vanderpump Valley spin-off is in the works during an exclusive interview with E! News at the Vanderpump à Paris restaurant opening party.
Chatter about the potential series first began after Bravo's Andy Cohen accidentally introduced series star Lala Kent as "Lala from Vanderpump Valley" on the April 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"I don't think we're there yet," Lisa told E! News. "So I'm not saying we won't be one day. But no, I can't validate those rumors.
As for the possibility of a show set at Vanderpump à Paris? "It would be a different show if we did a show here because I think it was always about the group and the friendship and how they all kind of grew up together," she said, "So it'd be a different show but of course it is a great canvas."
While Vanderpump Rules has yet to be renewed for a 10th season, there's certainly been enough drama since the season nine reunion in January to warrant one, especially Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce.
"I'm very invested in Katie and Tom's marriage because I actually officiated the wedding, and I love them very much," Lisa said about the couple's split. "For so many years, hundreds of episodes, I've been the kind of matriarch and their mother, but also their adviser and council, not that they have always taken it. I've also come to love all of them very much, and I hate it when I see them unhappy. They say a mother is as happy as her saddest child, and you see it when they're hurting. I think the whole group feels like that."
And with Lala deciding to excommunicate Tom after he hung out with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, there's a plethora of story lines to follow in a potential 10th season.
"There's a story that still keeps going, but it's been 10 years. But I'm also very aware that the fans are very invested," Lisa said. The only hint she would give? "I'm not allowed to say," she teased, "but, I always know more than you."
Fans can catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.