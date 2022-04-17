How Katie Maloney Feels About Lala Kent Cutting Out Tom Schwartz for Hanging With Randall Emmett

Watch : Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce

Katie Maloney may be in the process of divorcing Tom Schwartz, but it's her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent that recently "cut him out."

Lala said as much on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, citing the fact that Tom recently hung out with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. Now, Katie is weighing in on the matter.

"That's kind of like her M.O. and I can't fault her for that," the Bravo personality told E! News during an exclusive interview at the 2022 Neon Carnival, sponsored by DIRECTV. "She feels strongly about Randall and how things have gone down and the person that he is, and how she doesn't want him in her life, and I can't fault her for that."

In fact, Katie said she "understands it fully." After all, since Lala ended her engagement to Randall in October 2021, she's made several cheating allegations and accused him of creating a "toxic environment" for her and their 13-month-old daughter, Ocean, while they were all still living together.