Family Karma Season 2 Trailer Promises Romantic Woes & Plenty of Drama

More Family Karma is just around the corner.
On Tuesday, April 13, Bravo released the first trailer for season two of the hit docuseries, which returns Wednesday, June 2. The all-new trailer puts Family Karma vets Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel and Vishal Parvani back in the spotlight, which means plenty of new drama for our viewing pleasure. Season two also welcomes newcomers Dillon Patel and Rish Karam.
Family Karma follows the personal lives of an Indian American friend group as they try to navigate love, careers, family and more. The season two first look kicks off with footage from the cast's Diwali celebration.
As the crew make their Diwali wishes, it's suggested that Brian wants to get married soon. He quickly clarifies, "I didn't say that!"
We can understand why Brian is skittish as, after things did not work out with Monica, it's revealed that Brian has a new girlfriend. Oh, and her name is Monica, too!
Monica has moved on as well as it's said she's now dating another childhood sweetheart, named Rish. This isn't the only romance drama to follow on Family Karma.
Vishal and Richa appear to be in a rough spot. Last season, fans watched as Vishal and Richa participated in their Indian engagement ceremony. Yet, in the new trailer, Vishal reveals Richa "does not want to be my fiancée anymore."
In a confessional, Richa notes that Vishal "needs to grow up." Will Vishal be able to step up in order to not lose his longtime love?
Thankfully, Amrit and his boyfriend Nicholas are in a strong place and looking to build a life together. However, before they can move forward, Amrit needs to come out to the family matriarch.
Amrit admits, "Coming out, it's terrifying."
Piling on, his mother adds, "In India, they are shunned."
Still, as the trailer shows, Amrit appears ready to share his truth with his grandmother.
And that's just a taste of what's in store for season two. So, be sure to check out the drama-filled new teaser above!
Family Karma season two premieres Wednesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
