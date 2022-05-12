Always and Forever You'll Swoon Over Anthony De La Torre's Birthday Tribute to Lana Condor

To all the boys Lana Condor has loved before, Anthony De La Torre has you beat.
For the Netflix star's 25th birthday May 11, her fiancé shared a heartwarming post on Instagram which featured candid shots of Lana alone and with Anthony. "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being," the actor wrote. "You are so giving, loving, selfless, adorable, the hardest worker in the room, powerful, sexy, intelligent, inspirational, supportive and every one of us who are in your life are luckier than we know. Thank you for existing."
He added, "Also, a HUGE congratulations to God for making someone so dope. You did it Man! Way to go."
The love didn't go unnoticed, with the To All the Boys star commenting, "Awwwwwww thank you my angel!!!!!"
In January, she announced on Instagram that she and Anthony—who first met at an Emmys party in 2015—were engaged, writing that saying yes to his proposal was the "easiest decision" she's ever made.
"I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," Lana wrote at the time. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."
She then let all the boys know that they needed to take notes on how to pick out the perfect engagement ring.
"He worked with this Vietnamese family-owned jeweler from Canada—Paris Jewelers—to make it, and he knows how important my heritage is to me," Lana, who was born in Vietnam, revealed during a March 28 appearance on The Tonight Show. "And he knows that paying it forward means a lot to me as well. And so, he worked with these beautiful ladies there, and I'm so happy. I can't believe it."
Something else she can't believe: Her latest acting gig. On May 12, E! News exclusively shared the first pictures from her new Netflix show Boo, Bitch. "Over the course of one night," explains the show's description, "a high school senior, who's lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life "only to find out the next morning…she's a motherf*%king ghost."