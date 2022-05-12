Always and Forever You'll Swoon Over Anthony De La Torre's Birthday Tribute to Lana Condor

Watch : Lana Condor Is ENGAGED to Anthony De La Torre

To all the boys Lana Condor has loved before, Anthony De La Torre has you beat.

For the Netflix star's 25th birthday May 11, her fiancé shared a heartwarming post on Instagram which featured candid shots of Lana alone and with Anthony. "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being," the actor wrote. "You are so giving, loving, selfless, adorable, the hardest worker in the room, powerful, sexy, intelligent, inspirational, supportive and every one of us who are in your life are luckier than we know. Thank you for existing."

He added, "Also, a HUGE congratulations to God for making someone so dope. You did it Man! Way to go."

The love didn't go unnoticed, with the To All the Boys star commenting, "Awwwwwww thank you my angel!!!!!"

In January, she announced on Instagram that she and Anthony—who first met at an Emmys party in 2015—were engaged, writing that saying yes to his proposal was the "easiest decision" she's ever made.