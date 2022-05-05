This Video of Tom Cruise Gushing Over "Force of Nature" Lady Gaga Will Make Your Day

Watch : Tom Cruise Calls Lady Gaga a "Force of Nature"

Lady Gaga really takes Tom Cruise's breath away.

Cruise, 59, is back in action as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his classic 1986 film. The Hollywood legend chatted exclusively with E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's premiere on May 4 about Lady Gaga's original song for the movie, "Hold My Hand," and a recent trip he took to see her Vegas residency.

"I just was entertained, and she just blew us all away. I have so much respect for her," Cruise told E! News's Daily Pop about seeing Gaga in concert, adding that her song for Top Gun: Maverick "opened up doors for this film."

"['Hold My Hand'] matches and brings a level of cinematic emotion to this," he said. "When I heard it, I was like, ‘You're over there, we're over here, and somehow, we are telling the same story here,' and it just works in a way that took those moments and they became more transcendent. So, I just think she's a force of nature, and I love Gaga."