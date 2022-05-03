Lady Gaga Is Here to Hold Your Hand With New Top Gun: Maverick Song

Watch : Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper REUNITE at 2022 SAG Awards

This is your captain with an important message: Lady Gaga has dropped a new track.

The "Bad Romance" singer officially released her latest track, a power ballad called "Hold My Hand," on May 3. It'll feature in the upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise flick Top Gun.

Lady Gaga reflected on the song's depth in an Instagram post shared April 27.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in," she shared.

And though it didn't take as long as the follow-up film did to get made, the song wasn't exactly speedy either, Gaga revealed.

"I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she said. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."