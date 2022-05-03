Cardi B's 2022 Met Gala Look Might Be Her Most Stunning Ever

Watch : Why Cardi B MISSED the Grammys 2022

Make way for Cardi B, okurrr!

The "WAP" rapper made another unforgettable fashion statement while attending the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2.

On the red carpet, the Grammy winner wowed in a custom Versace gown, which had her dripping in gold chains from head-to-toe. The heavy-metal creation hugged Cardi's famous curves and featured a cut-out sweetheart neckline and cut-out back. She accessorized with a gold choker detailing with Versace's signature medusa pendant and gloves, also covered in chains.

This is Cardi's first Met Gala since she and Offset welcomed their second baby together, son Wave Set Cephus, in September 2021. Just last month, the couple shared the first photo of their baby boy smiling and enjoying bath time at home wearing plenty of blinged-out necklaces (as you do, naturally).

Cardi attended her first Mel Gala in 2018 committing to the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in a white pearl-encrusted ensemble complete with a bejeweled headdress and train by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.