This Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite Is Heading Back to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kelly Bishop is heading back to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!
The actress, who played Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007, will reprise her role of Benedetta in the Emmy-winning show's fifth and final season.
Bishop appeared briefly as Benedetta in season four, a matchmaker who became adversaries with Rose (Marin Hinkle). Who doesn't love a little matchmaking drama?
And she's not the only cast member coming back for a swan song. Alfie Fuller, who first appeared in season four as Susie's (Alex Borstein) receptionist Dinah Rutledge, has been upgraded to a series regular. Jason Ralph, who happens to be married to Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, will also reprise his role as Mike Carr, a booker on The Gordon Ford Show.
The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dropped its final two episodes on March 11. Production of the show's fifth and final season is currently underway.
Season four of Maisel was basically one big Gilmore Girls reunion, which is no coincidence as Amy Sherman-Palladino created both shows.
In addition to Bishop, the season featured appearances from Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Eigeman and Scott Cohen.
Ventimiglia, who played Rory's (Alexis Bledel) boyfriend Jess on Gilmore Girls, was credited on season four simply as "Handsome Man" on Maisel. Hey, hard to argue with that. He had a blink-so-fast-you-miss-him role as a man who Midge (Brosnahan) pursues in a park.
Eigeman, who played a boyfriend of Lorelei's (Lauren Graham) on Gilmore Girls played Abe's (Tony Shalhoub) boss Gabe at the Village Voice on Maisel. Cohen, another former love of Lorelei's, played Solomon, a man who hires Rose to find husbands for his daughters.
Sherman-Palladino insists that holding a Gilmore Girls get-together was never really the plan.
"We love all those people. It was a total accident," she told The Hollywood Reporter in March. "We never said like, 'Hey, let's invite all these people.' We always have people in mind, but we insist on giving them the right roles and not just having them in, or else it feels like pointless stunt casting."
That's especially true for Kelly, she noted: "When this role of this woman who's sort of the head of this cabal of matchmakers came up, it was just a natural for her."
Season five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel does not have a release date—but we're already ready to keep our eyes open for more Stars Hollow cameos.