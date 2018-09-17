Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan!
The actress just took home the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This was Brosnahan's first Emmy win, she was up against Mom star Allison Janney, Insecure's Issa Rae, Grace and Frankie's Lily Tomlin, Better Things actress Pamela Adlon and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross for the award.
When the actress took the stage, she and presenter Tiffany Haddish shared a laugh as they jokingly fought over the Emmy award. During her speech, Brosnahan said, "Wow, thank you guys so much! Um, hi! Thank you to our brilliant writers and creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, I'll be thanking you for the rest of my life."
A teary-eyed Brosnahan also thanked her friends and family who are "absolutely everything" to her.
At the end of her speech, the actress took the time to encourage women to vote. "One of the things I love most about this show...is that it's about a woman who is finding her voice anew," she told the audience. "And it's something that's happening all over the country right now. One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote. So if you haven't already registered, do it on your cell phone right now, vote, show up and bring a friend to the polls. Thank you so much."
Congratulations on the award!
