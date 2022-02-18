How the Gilmore Girls Cast Is Taking Over The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watch : Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

It's official—the Upper East Side is basically turning into Stars Hollow.

Season four of Gilmore Girls The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has finally arrived on Prime Video, and with it comes a whole lot of familiar faces. This season, which stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, "it's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description.

The Emmy Award-winning series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino—the same creator behind Gilmore Girls. And while Borstein—who portrayed Drella on the comedy drama in the early aughts—stars as the no-nonsense manager Susie Myerson on Mrs. Maisel, she isn't the only actor on the series that has walked the streets of Stars Hollow.