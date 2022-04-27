This Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite Is Heading Back to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watch : Kelly Bishop Spills on "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life"

Kelly Bishop is heading back to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

The actress, who played Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007, will reprise her role of Benedetta in the Emmy-winning show's fifth and final season.

Bishop appeared briefly as Benedetta in season four, a matchmaker who became adversaries with Rose (Marin Hinkle). Who doesn't love a little matchmaking drama?

And she's not the only cast member coming back for a swan song. Alfie Fuller, who first appeared in season four as Susie's (Alex Borstein) receptionist Dinah Rutledge, has been upgraded to a series regular. Jason Ralph, who happens to be married to Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, will also reprise his role as Mike Carr, a booker on The Gordon Ford Show.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dropped its final two episodes on March 11. Production of the show's fifth and final season is currently underway.