Blake Lively's Best Met Gala Looks Will Simply Take Your Breath Away

Good morning, Upper East Siders!
E! News here and we have the biggest Blake Lively news ever: She's co-hosting the 2022 Met Gala. That's right, the Gossip Girl alum will serve as one of the co-chairs for the May 2 event, alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
But before the celebs walk up those infamous Met Gala steps, we're taking a trip down memory lane with Blake's memorable moments at the annual event.
Like, back in 2008, for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star's first-ever Met Gala, she donned a strapless Ralph Lauren design, paired with matching gloves. The following year, for the 2009 Met Gala, Blake collaborated with Versace on a bold blue dress, complete with a high slit.
Since then, Blake has continued to team up with Versace, for instance on her jaw-dropping crimson dress for the 2018 Met Gala—which took over 600 hours to make!
So, as we all wait and see what ensemble Blake will wear to this year's event, let's take a look back at her Met Gala fashion over the years!