Blake Lively's Best Met Gala Looks Will Simply Take Your Breath Away

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Good morning, Upper East Siders!

E! News here and we have the biggest Blake Lively news ever: She's co-hosting the 2022 Met Gala. That's right, the Gossip Girl alum will serve as one of the co-chairs for the May 2 event, alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

But before the celebs walk up those infamous Met Gala steps, we're taking a trip down memory lane with Blake's memorable moments at the annual event.

Like, back in 2008, for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star's first-ever Met Gala, she donned a strapless Ralph Lauren design, paired with matching gloves. The following year, for the 2009 Met Gala, Blake collaborated with Versace on a bold blue dress, complete with a high slit.

Since then, Blake has continued to team up with Versace, for instance on her jaw-dropping crimson dress for the 2018 Met Gala—which took over 600 hours to make!