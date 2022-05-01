E! Cover Star

Blake Lively's Best Met Gala Looks Will Simply Take Your Breath Away

As Blake Lively prepares to co-host the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, do yourself a simple favor and look back at her Met Gala fashion.

Watch: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Good morning, Upper East Siders!

E! News here and we have the biggest Blake Lively news ever: She's co-hosting the 2022 Met Gala. That's right, the Gossip Girl alum will serve as one of the co-chairs for the May 2 event, alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda

But before the celebs walk up those infamous Met Gala steps, we're taking a trip down memory lane with Blake's memorable moments at the annual event.

Like, back in 2008, for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star's first-ever Met Gala, she donned a strapless Ralph Lauren design, paired with matching gloves. The following year, for the 2009 Met Gala, Blake collaborated with Versace on a bold blue dress, complete with a high slit. 

Since then, Blake has continued to team up with Versace, for instance on her jaw-dropping crimson dress for the 2018 Met Gala—which took over 600 hours to make!

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

So, as we all wait and see what ensemble Blake will wear to this year's event, let's take a look back at her Met Gala fashion over the years!

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
2008

For the Gossip Girl alum's first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2009

Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010

The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2013

For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014

The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016

Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
2017

Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2018

Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala Monday, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

