Met Gala 2022: Everything to Know About Fashion's Biggest Night

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Fashionistas, mark your calendars: The first Monday in May is quickly approaching.

What makes this Monday different from every other? Why, it's the hautest holiday of the year: the Met Gala.

You might be thinking, "But didn't they just have the Met Gala?" If so, you'd be correct. The event was last held eight months ago in September—when we saw Kim Kardashian's masked Balenciaga look, Lil Nas X's three-part wardrobe transformation, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's red-carpet debut as a couple—and the second part will take place on the traditional date.

Want to make sure you've got all the stylish details in order before the big night? E! News can help. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Met Gala.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2022 Met Gala will take place May 2.

Where is the Met Gala?

The name of the event is a bit of a giveaway. The chic celebration will be held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, specifically in the American Wing period rooms that showcase American architecture and furnishings spanning from the 17th to 20th centuries to give a glimpse into these time periods.