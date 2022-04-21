Rudy Giuliani Finally Unmasked on The Masked Singer: Here's What Really Happened

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

We've seen drama on The Masked Singer—but never anything like this.

Following a performance of "Bad to the Bone" by Joe Thorogood & The Destroyers, mysterious celebrity singer Jack in the Box was revealed to be Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

The presence of Giuliani, who was put under federal investigation for violating lobbying laws in 2019 and had his New York law license suspended in 2021, did not sit well with panelist Ken Jeong.

After Jack in the Box's headpiece was removed, panelist Nicole Scherzinger asked Jeong, "Is that Robert Duvall?" Despondently, Jeong answered "No, that's not Robert Duvall."

Jeong then stood with his arms crossed and was completely silent while the rest of the panel and host Nick Cannon chatted with Giuliani. As the former mayor closed the show with more "Bad to the Bone," Jeong said "I'm done" and walked off the set.