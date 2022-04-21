Rudy Giuliani Finally Unmasked on The Masked Singer: Here's What Really Happened

We've seen drama on The Masked Singer—but never anything like this.
Following a performance of "Bad to the Bone" by Joe Thorogood & The Destroyers, mysterious celebrity singer Jack in the Box was revealed to be Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal attorney to President Donald Trump.
The presence of Giuliani, who was put under federal investigation for violating lobbying laws in 2019 and had his New York law license suspended in 2021, did not sit well with panelist Ken Jeong.
After Jack in the Box's headpiece was removed, panelist Nicole Scherzinger asked Jeong, "Is that Robert Duvall?" Despondently, Jeong answered "No, that's not Robert Duvall."
Jeong then stood with his arms crossed and was completely silent while the rest of the panel and host Nick Cannon chatted with Giuliani. As the former mayor closed the show with more "Bad to the Bone," Jeong said "I'm done" and walked off the set.
While Jeong was clearly upset, the rest of the panel didn't seem to mind.
Scherzinger told Giuliani that his family would be proud of him, while panelist Jenny McCarthy thanked him for being on the show. The two danced together as Giuliani sang to close out the evening.
"Wow, this is definitely something I never would have guessed," said panelist Robin Thicke.
The events of the evening played out slightly differently than was originally reported back in February by Deadline, as the publication claimed that both Jeong and Thicke walked off after Giuliani's unmasking. The politician's rumored participation sparked backlash online, with Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer calling Giuliani's casting "an incredibly disturbing stunt." Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane expressed a similar sentiment, writing at the time, "Anything for ratings, right?"
As for the rest of the night's activities? The Prince performed Ricky Martin's "La Copa de la Vida" and McCarthy wondered if it might be Alex Rodriguez under the big frog head.
The night also featured the debut performances from Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth and Queen Cobra. For more on their clue packages and who might be hiding underneath the masks, read on.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.