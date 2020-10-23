Borat Sequel Drops Early as Rudy Giuliani Slams Sacha Baron Cohen Over Controversial Scene

Don't feel like watching President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden's third and final debate? Sacha Baron Cohen has you covered.
The Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, dropped on Amazon Prime just moments before the final 2020 presidential debate kicked off. It was originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, Oct. 23, but what difference does a few hours make?
Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani is decrying his portrayal in the sequel.
According to NBC News, which previewed the mockumentary prior to its release, the politician appears in the film, having fallen "for an embarrassing" prank staged by Cohen. The outlet describes Giuliani "reclining on a bed and then putting his hand down his pants and moving it around for what appears to be a few seconds while the actress playing Borat's teenage daughter, Maria Bakalova, 24, who is pretending to be a television reporter, stands in front of him."
Cohen, dressed as Borat, then walks in the room and offers himself to the politician, who responds, "I don't want you."
NBC News noted that it's unclear what happened before or after the incident allegedly took place in the movie.
But Giuliani has spoken out about the controversial scene. On Wednesday, Oct. 22, the former mayor of New York City tweeted that the scene in which he appears is a "complete fabrication."
"I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," he claimed. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."
Giuliani continued, "In fact, the NY Post today reports 'it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.' As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th."
For Cohen's part, he responded to Giuliani's claims as Borat, saying in a video, "What was an innocent sexy-time encounter with a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you, anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas."