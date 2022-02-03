Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer After Rudy Giuliani Is Unmasked

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk Reuniting for "The Masked Singer"

Suffice to say, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke had no clue it was Rudy Giuliani under the mask.

According to Deadline, the Masked Singer judges walked off the Fox set in protest last week after President Donald Trump's personal lawyer was unmasked. The outlet reported that their co-stars, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, remained onstage to speak with the politician, whose costume hasn't been revealed yet. Following a brief break, Thicke and Jeong allegedly returned to set and spoke with Giuliani.

A rep for Jeong and a Fox spokesperson declined to comment on the situation. E! News reached out to Thicke's reps for comment and didn't hear back.

The upcoming season of The Masked Singer is themed "The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly," with contestants' costumes centered around one of the three descriptors. The series premieres on Fox March 9.