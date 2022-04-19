Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Surprisingly "Low-Key" 40th Birthday Plans

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Reveals "Chill" 40th Birthday Plans

Catch your breath, Kelly Clarkson fans, because she is turning 40 years old!

Before she rings in her special day on April 24, the Grammy Award-winning singer exclusively shared her birthday plans with E! News after the April 18 episode of NBC's American Song Contest.

"I am literally so low-key," she said. "I know it's my big 4-0, but I've had a crazy two years, so I just wanted a chill birthday."

A lot has happened within those two years, from working on her daytime talk show—The Kelly Clarkson Show— to releasing new music to her recent divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. So when it comes to her birthday, she simply wants to have a good time with the people she loves.

"I'm going hiking with my friends, and that's it y'all," she shared. "And we're doing a dinner with my band, so that's it."

Following her birthday festivities, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer will host the first round of American Song Contest semi-finals on April 25 with Snoop Dogg. And With the fates of week five's contestants up in the air, Clarkson shared which acts she hopes will make it through.