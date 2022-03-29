American Song Contest Scorecard: See Who Was Eliminated and Who Advanced

With Rhode Island's Hueston earning a place in the semi-finals last week, three more spots were up for grabs to the show's first group of contestants on the Mar. 28 episode. See who made it through!

The competition on American Song Contest is certainly heating up.

The show's second batch of talented artists took to the stage to represent their states during the March 28 episode, each hoping to make it through to the next round of competition.

Last week, Rhode Island's Hueston earned the jury's vote and a spot in the April 25 semi-final round. Also receiving an automatic semi-finals vote was week two contestant and season nine winner of The Voice Jordan Smith, who represented his home state of Kentucky with the emotional ballad "Sparrow."

With two contestants headed through to the semi-finals, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg revealed which of the first week's remaining 10 contestants would live to sing another day.

At the top of the week one leaderboard with the most jury votes were Oklahoma native AleXa, Arkansas' Kelsey Lamb, and Purto Rico representative Christian Pagàn. But were they the acts fans chose to save and send through to the semi-finals?

Keep track of which contestants are still in it to win and which didn't make the cut in the gallery below, and tune in to American Song Contest Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

NiCo/NBC
NiCo (Alabama)
Jewel/NBC
Jewel (Alaska)
Tenelle/NBC
Tenelle (American Samoa)
Las Marias/NBC
Las Marias (Arizona)
Kelsey Lamb/NBC
Kelsey Lamb (Arkansas)

Eliminated After Week 1

Sweet Tabboo/NBC
Sweet Tabboo (California)
Riker Lynch/NBC
Riker Lynch (Colorado)
Michael Bolton/NBC
Michael Bolton (Connecticut)

Advanced to Semi-Finals

Nitro Nitra/NBC
Nitro Nitra (Deleware)
Ale Zabala/NBC
Ale Zabala (Florida)
Stela Cole/NBC
Stela Cole (Georgia)
Jason J./NBC
Jason J (Guam)
Bronson Varde/NBC
Bronson Varde (Hawaii)
Andrew Sheppard/NBC
Andrew Sheppard (Idaho)
Justin Jesso/NBC
Justin Jesso (Illinois)
UG skywalkin/NBC
UG skywalkin (Indiana)

Eliminated After Week 1

Alisabeth Von Presley/NBC
Alisabeth Von Presley (Iowa)

Eliminated After Week 1

Broderick Jones/NBC
Broderick Jones (Kansas)
Jordan Smith/NBC
Jordan Smith (Kentucky)

Advanced to Semi-Finals

Brittany Pfantz/NBC
Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana)
King Kyote/NBC
King Kyote (Maine)
Sisqó/NBC
Sisqó (Maryland)
Jared Lee/NBC
Jared Lee (Massachusetts)
Ada LeAnn/NBC
Ada LeAnn (Michigan)
Yam Haus/NBC
Yam Haus (Minnesota)

Eliminated After Week 1

Keyone StarrNBC
Keyone Starr (Mississippi)

Eliminated After Week 1

Brett Seper/NBC
Brett Seper (Missouri)
Jonah Prill/NBC
Jonah Prill (Montana)
Jocelyn/NBC
Jocelyn (Nebraska)
The Crystal Method/NBC
The Crystal Method (Nevada)
