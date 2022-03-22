Kelly Clarkson Was Floored (Literally) When Anne Hathaway Recognized Her Own Song Before She Did

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Working With Snoop Dogg

Dear Kelly Clarkson, thanks to you, now Anne Hathaway gets, gets what she wants.

In a new clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show shared on March 22, Anne proved to be an ultimate fan of Kelly's music during a round of the game "Sing That Name That Tune." The musical game challenged Kelly and Anne to perform a song after hearing it played without lyrics.

Kelly asked the band to play a song she wouldn't miss. "Can you play a freaking song I'll know," she pleaded.

After just a few beats, Anne recognized Kelly's smash hit "Since U Been Gone" before she did.

Shocked she didn't recognize her own track, Kelly then faceplanted to the floor. Meanwhile, Anne delivered a show-stopping performance of the 2004 jam.

"How did you know it from just that?" Kelly exclaimed.

Anne replied, "Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song, everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!" She added, "I love that song."