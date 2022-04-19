Kate Upton Shares Affordable Amazon Fashions To Help You Beat the Heat This Summer

We included these products chosen by Kate Upton because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kate is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anxious about finding comfortable summer clothes that look good while you're sweating during the summer, you're not the only one with that concern. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon Kate Upton explained, "I think summer is a really difficult season to dress for and a tough time to take care of your skin because it is so hot and you're just so sweaty and miserable all the time. What do I wear to look cute, but not sweat to death?" A very relatable sentiment.

During a live session on Amazon, the model elaborated, "This is especially true for me because I'm in Houston and Florida. Summer is when I really like to go back to the basics and go back to the essentials.." Kate shared her affordable summer clothes, shoes, beauty products, and swimsuits, of course.