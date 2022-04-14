Where RHOC's Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever

In honor of The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 16 finale, E! is seeing how newcomers Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong stack up against every real housewife ever (all 137!).

By Allison Crist Apr 14, 2022 2:00 AMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyBravoCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Heather Dubrow Talks "7 Year Stitch" & Marriage SECRETS

The sun is setting on season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

April 13 marked the show's season finale, and while there's still a highly-anticipated reunion to come, we're already eager to analyze how newcomers Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong fared in the cut-throat world that is Real Housewives. 

We're not just comparing them to the RHOC stars of past and present, though. Instead, we're taking a look at how Noella and Jen stack up to every other Housewife in history. One might think that someone needs more than a single season to establish themselves among the greats like NeNe Leakes, but there are several one-hit-wonders who serve as proof that it's possible to make a big impression with little screen time. Who among us could forget D.C.'s White House dinner-crasher Michaele Salahi, or Beverly Hills' Carlton Gebbia, who genuinely had Kyle Richards thinking she cast a spell on her? 

To be fair, Noella and Jen definitely had their work cut out for them this season with the triumphant return of Heather Dubrow, and they themselves failed to form an alliance and instead blocked one another on Instagram.

photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Reunion Looks

So, where did the O.C newbies end up ranking among every Real Housewife (all 137 of them!) ever? Keep reading to find out.

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
133-137. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
132. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

BRAVO
131. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

BRAVO
130. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo
129. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
128. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Utah's newest season two Housewife went out with a bang (and not in a good way). In January 2022, Jennie was fired after "offensive" and racially insensitive old Facebook posts resurfaced online. Jennie later apologized but the damage was done.

BRAVO
127. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
126. Jen Armstrong, The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Orange Country doctor was never a source of drama during season 16 and her brief marriage troubles with eternally shirtless husband Ryne (or Ryan?) were less than riveting. However, we will never forget Dr. Jen getting absolutely wasted on wine during the Dubrows' insanely awkward—yet wildly entertaining—dinner party.

Bravo
125. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Bravo
124. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Bravo
123. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
122. Noella Bergener, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella spun through season 16 like a tornado of frantic energy. While her personal struggles were somewhat compelling (her husband James up and left the country and asked for a divorce right before filming started), it was her constant drama with queen bee Heather Dubrow that helped her not land completely at the bottom of the list. Maybe with more time and another season, we'll warm up to Mrs. Bergener.

Bravo
121. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Bravo
120. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
119. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA
118. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
117. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Bravo
116. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Tommy Garcia/Peacock
115. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa didn't make a big impression on season one before leaving the series. When Peacock revived RHOM for season four in 2021, her whole storyline was about being the ex-BFF of Kim Kardashian. (and selling sexy feet pics on OnlyFans...)

Jeff Daly/Bravo
114. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Bravo
113. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

BRAVO
112. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
111. Gina Kirschenheiter, The Real Housewives of Orange County

In her first season, Gina was just kind of there. Her second, the 14th season of RHOC, followed Gina as she opened up about her marriage problems, was arrested, fought with quite a few ladies and dyed her hair. And yet, she's still kind of just there.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock
110. Nicole Martin, The Real Housewives of Miami

All three season four newbies on RHOM are basically tied in our book, so we placed them all together. Dr. Nicole was smart and feisty and not afraid to go head-to-head with Miami O.G.s Larsa Pippen or Marysol Patton. We'd love to see her bring even more fire if/when Peacock returns with season five.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock
109. Julia Lemigova, The Real Housewives of Miami

The first LGBT Housewife ever cast on a Housewives series, Julia is truly fascinating. From being married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova and raising dozens of animals on a Miami farm, to her epic Hamptons hangover, Julia has everything a good Housewife needs. She also didn't shy away from opening up about the death of her baby son, pulling on our heartstrings and making us feel even closer to her. We love us some Julia.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock
108. Guerdy Abraira, The Real Housewives of Miami

Party planner Guerdy was a hurricane of energy and shined bright on season four. Plus, she's fierce as hell. We're betting on her return for a sophomore season.

Bravo
107. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Mike Pont/Getty Images
105-106. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
104. Tiffany Hendra, RHOD

Tiffany never really had a storyline of her own in the first season of Dallas. Unless trying to convince her Keith Urban-lite husband that living in Texas was a good idea is your idea of riveting television. Still, it was nice to see her whenever she showed up for LeeAnne.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
103. Lizzie Rovsek, RHOC

Another one of RHOC's one-and-done Housewives. However, she has continued to pop up...but not necessarily contribute anything.

photos
View More Photos From The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Trending Stories

1

Jean-Marc Vallée’s Cause of Death Revealed

2
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Is Finding Peace After the Murder of Her Daughter

3

Scott Disick Reveals His True Feelings About Kourtney and Travis

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Jean-Marc Vallée’s Cause of Death Revealed

2
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Is Finding Peace After the Murder of Her Daughter

3

Scott Disick Reveals His True Feelings About Kourtney and Travis

4
Exclusive

Mayim Bialik Addresses Jeopardy! Wardrobe Controversy

5

Khloe Kardashian Confirms True Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Pics