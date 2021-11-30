Watch New Housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong Make Her RHOC Debut With Some Botox Injections

Watch : Heather Dubrow Accuses "RHOC" Newbie of Gifting Daughter Porn

You know what they say: Keep your friends close, and plastic surgery pals closer.

During this exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premiere, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 1, new Housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong gives co-stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter a mini makeover.

"This is my sexy nurse outfit. Do you like it?" Dr. Jen jokes as she enters the consultation room, where Emily and Gina are sharing an exam chair.

"Turn me into that!" Gina quips.

The Bravo-lebrity first crossed paths with Jen at last season's vow renewal in 2020.

"Dr. Jen came up to me. She was super friendly," Gina explained in a confessional. "She told me she was a doctor. She offered me if I wanted to come in and get some services done. So now I'm like a year later cashing in that credit."

While at Jen's office, Gina lifts up her shirt to show off her torso. "This is like wine and cheese, so I want you to just zap it out," she teases.