Britney Spears Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Road to Baby With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been hit with baby news one more time.

The Princess of Pop announced her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram on April 11, writing alongside a photo of tea and flowers, "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Britney is also the mom to sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

"it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression," Britney continued. "I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday."

Sam has been "her emotional support system" through it all, a source told E! News when Britney checked into a mental health facility in 2019. Sam wrote on his Instagram story at the time, "It isn't weakness. It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am."