Britney Spears Shares Insight Into Her Relationship With Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline

Britney Spears must confess: Watching her kids grow up so fast isn't always easy.

The 40-year-old singer opened up about her sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 13. Alongside the message, Britney shared a series of photos of herself wearing a heart-print dress and holding the Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, that she got last month.

"My baby is getting bigger," she wrote about the pup. "I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They don't need me anymore … I've cried oceans for my boys and I'm not lying!!!!"

While Britney expressed her hope to one day show recent photos of her and her boys, she noted that she respects their wishes to live a private life.

"Oh well … but Sawyer … yes, he's bigger," she continued, "but he will always need me and I like that."