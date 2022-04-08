Kris Jenner Reveals What She Told Kourtney Kardashian Before Her Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Forget unconscious uncoupling, Kris Jenner is all about getting "practice married."
The momager exclusively chatted with E! News' Daily Pop about Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding with fiancé Travis Barker during the premiere of The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Hollywood on April 7, sharing that she "did know" about the surprise nuptials ahead of time.
Jokingly referring to the ceremony, which was performed without a marriage license, as getting "practice married," Kris recalled telling Kourtney when she first heard of her daughter's wedding plans, "Hey honey, live your life."
The 66-year-old also joked that Kourtney is "coining a new phrase" with her recent walk down the aisle with the Blink-182 drummer, adding, "You never know what's gonna happen."
As for whether or not the ceremony was captured for reality TV cameras, Kris teased, "We make it worth the wait."
The Kardashians is slated to hit Hulu on April 14—more than a year after the family announced that they will be ending their first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, following 20 seasons. At the time, Kim said in a statement, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."
She added, "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
In December, Keeping Up With the Kardashians took voted the Best Reality Show of 2021 at E!'s People's Choice Awards. Speaking to fans, Kim called the experience of shooting the show an "incredible 14-year ride."
"All of the memories we have can never be replaced," she said during her acceptance speech. "We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."
Added Khloe, "Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it's awesome."
