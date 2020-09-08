BREAKING

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20
KardashiansZac EfronParis HiltonChadwick BosemanPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021

By Brett Malec Sep 08, 2020 9:37 PMTags
TVReality TVKim KardashianExclusivesKris JennerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe Kardashian
RETURNS SEPT. 17, 8PM
Related: "KUWTK" Takes on Coronavirus This September

Listen up, Dolls: Season 20 will mark the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Kardashian-Jenner family and E! announced today, Tuesday, Sept. 8, that the iconic series will return for season 19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 followed by one last season (season 20) in 2021.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. 

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

The heartfelt announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021

2

Chrissy Teigen Says "Pizzagate Insanity" Impacted Her Mental Health

3

Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Files for Restraining Order Against Her

E!

The E! networks added in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together." 

Since the KUWTK series premiere on Oct. 14, 2007, there have been 12 spin-off series on E! including, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

photos
The West Kids' Cutest Pics

After the news was announced, Khloe took to Instagram with an emotional thank you. "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all," she wrote to her 121 million followers. "I'm too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"

While Kourtney was still wrapping her mind around the news—"I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit..." she wrote on Instagram Story—Kim penned a heartfelt letter to the family's "amazing" fans.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today," she said. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Related: Kim Kardashian's Best Boss Moments (Part 2)

It certainly has been a momentous ride. Over the years, viewers have watched as Kim became a mom, welcoming daughter North West in 2013. The following year, she wed Kanye West and together, they continued to grow their family with the arrivals of Saint West, Chicago West and, most recently, Psalm West.

As for her sisters, Kourtney has documented her relationship with Scott, who became a show staple of his own thanks to his lordly behavior. The duo have set an example to fans, showing how they expertly co-parent kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. For her part, Khloe has been candid about love and heartbreak, ultimately finding her soulmate in daughter True Thompson.

Meanwhile, Kendall shot to superstardom with her modeling career as younger sister Kylie launched her billion dollar beauty brand—and became mom to Stormi Webster.

And while Rob has slowly been walking away from the camera, he delighted fans with the birth of his daughter Dream Kardashian in 2016.

There's lots more exciting moments to come when KUWTK returns Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.! And get ready for the final, fabulous season coming in 2021. 

In the meantime, celebrate the most iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments in the photo gallery below ahead of the season 19 premiere. Binge past episodes online, any time!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!
E!
Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

E!
Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

E!
Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

E!
Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

E!
Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

E!
Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

E!
Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

E!
Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

MORE PHOTOS: Kim's hottest naked pics

E!
Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

E!
Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

E!
Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

E!
"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021

2

Chrissy Teigen Says "Pizzagate Insanity" Impacted Her Mental Health

3

Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Files for Restraining Order Against Her

4

Why Nikki Ferrell Says She'll "Never" Be Friends With Clare Crawley

5

Khloe Kardashian Is Not Pregnant With Baby No. 2