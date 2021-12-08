Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Accept "Bittersweet" 2021 People's Choice Award

They're doing amazing, sweetie!
Kalling all Kardashian fans: Keeping Up With the Kardashians officially was the Best Reality Show of 2021, according to E!'s People's Choice Awards. Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner accepted the award, presented by Paris Jackson, on behalf of the family.
"This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians," Kim reflected. "It's been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced. We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."
Khloe added, "Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it's awesome. A big shout-out to all of our fan accounts. You all never miss a beat."
KUWTK beat out reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and The Bachelor to take home this year's PCAs title.
Kim also landed the award of 2021's Best Reality TV Star to add to her accolades, in addition to the Fashion Icon Award.
KUWTK concluded in June of this year after a record-breaking 20 seasons on E!.
2021 People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon recipient Kim K. announced the news in September 2020: "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the Instagram post stated. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
Momager Kris confirmed that the Kardashian-Jenner family signed a multi-year development deal with Hulu, with filming beginning in fall 2021.
E! added in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."