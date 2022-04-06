Meet the Cast of Netflix's To All the Boys Spinoff

Watch : What "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Taught Noah Centineo

More love letters and matchmaking are to come for the Covey family.

On April 5, Netflix announced the cast of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty. The Covey sisters are back, but this time Kitty—played by Anna Cathcart—is leading the narrative in her own series. The show will follow Kitty to South Korea, where she reunites with her long-distance boyfriend and realizes that love is a lot more complicated than she expected.

Joining Kitty in Seoul are Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Yunjin Kim, Michael K. Lee and Jocelyn Shelfo will also appear on the show in recurring roles.

Netflix first announced plans to expand the To All the Boys universe on Oct. 18, sharing a teaser video of Anna's Kitty character sending an email about the spinoff series.