The Future of Love Victor Revealed

Say it ain't so!

On Feb. 8, Hulu announced that Love, Victor will end with season three, which is set to release on June 15. The upcoming (and final) season of the dramedy—starring Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, George Sear and Anthony Turpel—"finds Victor [Cicimo] going on a journey of self-discovery," notes the streamer's description, "not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be."

And with high school graduation coming up, "Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems," the message adds, "that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

In season two—which is a follow-up to the 2018 film Love, Simon starring Nick Robinson—Victor came out to his family and entered into a relationship with his first boyfriend Benji (Sear). However, as it so often happens, he soon became torn between Benji and his new love interest Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). During the finale, Victor finally made a decision and ran to one of their houses. But before we could see who opened the door, the episode ended.

Not cool, Hulu!